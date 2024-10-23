The 24b ADC IP has a fourth-order, inherently stable, delta-sigma (ΔΣ) modulator that provides good noise and linearity performance designed for the needs of industrial process control, precision instrumentation, and similar applications. The ADC has wide dynamic range, with scalable data rates up to 19.2Ksps. The digital filter can be programmed for a fast-settling mode where the conversions settle in a single cycle, or programmed

