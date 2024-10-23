Duet Package of Embedded Memories and Logic Libraries for GF (55nm, 40nm, 22nm)
24-bit 19.2Ksps Analog front end (AFE) having sigma delta ADC for Industrial process control and low power sensors
View 24-bit 19.2Ksps Analog front end (AFE) having sigma delta ADC for Industrial process control and low power sensors full description to...
- see the entire 24-bit 19.2Ksps Analog front end (AFE) having sigma delta ADC for Industrial process control and low power sensors datasheet
- get in contact with 24-bit 19.2Ksps Analog front end (AFE) having sigma delta ADC for Industrial process control and low power sensors Supplier
A/D IP
- FlexNoC Functional Safety (FuSa) Option helps meet up to ISO 26262 ASIL B and D requirements against random hardware faults.
- 12-bit 50/100MSPS SAR A/D Converter in 55nm LL
- 2D Vector Graphics Accelerator / GPU (Graphics Processing Unit)
- 2D/3D Vector Graphics Accelerator / GPU (Graphics Processing Unit)
- 3D OpenGL ES GPU (Graphics Processing Unit)
- JESD204D