055_MIX_03 is a quadrature mixer that provides 25 - 1750 MHz operation frequency range without external matching components. 2 kOhm output impedance allows to select analog filters for operation with up to 3 MHz output bandwidth. The buffer of the local oscillator signal provides the necessary differential range of the local oscillator signal over the entire operating frequency range. Embedded LDO allows operation from 2.25V to 3.6V input supply voltage and improves mixer's PSRR.