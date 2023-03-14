256-bit vector word length, dual-core ARC VPX3 DSP IP with integrated hardware safety features for automotive
To speed application software development, the VPX processor family is supported by Synopsys’ ARC MetaWare Development Toolkit, which provides a comprehensive software programming environment, with an optimizing C/ C++ vector compiler, debugger, instruction set simulator, as well as DSP and math libraries.
DSP IP
