64-bit RISC-V microcontroller. Small core for 64-bit applications.
25kHz 1.71-5.5V Oscillator Low Power, ± 1% accuracy at @ 27◦C after trimming
The trimming covers ±23% of the frequency range, and has minimum variation (1 LSB) of 200Hz.
It is suggested to combine this IP with CM1227hh IP, which has all the characteristics needed for the reference current and voltages.
