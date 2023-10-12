The CM4044hh is a low power, high-accuracy, output glitch-free, wide supply voltage range, general purpose 25kHz oscillator. It achieves an ± 1% after trimmed @ 27oC and ±2.5% from -40 to 85oC. A digital bus allows frequency adjustment against process variation.



The trimming covers ±23% of the frequency range, and has minimum variation (1 LSB) of 200Hz.



It is suggested to combine this IP with CM1227hh IP, which has all the characteristics needed for the reference current and voltages.