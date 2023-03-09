CT20116 is a crystal oscillator that generates a low jitter 25MHz clock by mean of either an external crystal connected between pins XTALI/REFCLK_IN and XTALO or an external reference 25/50MHz clock provided at the XTALI/REFCLK_IN pin which will be divided internally as required and buffered to be made available as internal reference clock.



The oscillator circuit is designed to drive a parallel resonance AT cut crystal with a certain drive level; this drive level is dependent by the ESR parameter.



If a crystal is specified for a lower drive level (with respect to the drive level measured on the chosen crystal or simulated with a vendor-specific crystal model), a current limiting resistor should be placed in series between XTALO and the crystal.



CT20116 exhibits low jitter, high accuracy, fast rise and fall times and good driving capabilities while retaining a limited power consumption