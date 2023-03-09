RT-640 Embedded Hardware Security Module (HSM) for Automotive ASIL-B
25MHz Low Jitter Low Power XTAL Oscillator with AGC
The oscillator circuit is designed to drive a parallel resonance AT cut crystal with a certain drive level; this drive level is dependent by the ESR parameter.
If a crystal is specified for a lower drive level (with respect to the drive level measured on the chosen crystal or simulated with a vendor-specific crystal model), a current limiting resistor should be placed in series between XTALO and the crystal.
CT20116 exhibits low jitter, high accuracy, fast rise and fall times and good driving capabilities while retaining a limited power consumption
