28n-TSMC Process Monitor
The process corner (fast or slow) can be evaluated using the measured output value of CT23301 to calculate the frequency result, which has to be compared with a defined table.
The IP has been designed to have the capability of monitoring both core NMOS or PMOS process corner for the ultra-low Vt, standard Vt and high Vt devices.
The ring oscillators (one for each of the selected DUTs) are connected to digital part which is composed of 2 counters and a finite-state machine (FSM), which enables the oscillator of the device under test (DUT) and properly controls the counters to perform the frequency measure of the selected oscillator.
The output result is a value proportional to the frequency of the DUT oscillator.
Block Diagram of the 28n-TSMC Process Monitor IP Core
