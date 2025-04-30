The ATO0002KX8TS040ULP5ZH is organized as 2 kb x 8 one-time programmable (OTP). This is a type of non-volatile memory fabricated in TSM- 40nm ULP 1.1V/2.5V Mixed-Signal, General Purpose process. The OTP can be widely used in chip ID, security key, memory redundancy, parameter trimming, configuration setting, feature selection, and PROM, etc.