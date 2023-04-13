The CM4043hh is a low power, high-accuracy, output glitch-free, wide supply voltage range, general purpose 2MHz oscillator.



It achieves ± 1% accuracy after trimmed @ 27oC and ±2.5% from -40 to 85oC.



A 6-bit digital bus allows frequency adjustment against process variation.



The trimming covers ±25% of the frequency range, and has minimum variation (1 LSB) of 16kHz.



It is suggested to combine this IP with CM1227hh IP, which has all the

characteristics needed for the reference current and voltages.