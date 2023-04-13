2MHz 1.71-5.5V Oscillator Low Power, ± 1% accuracy at @ 27◦C after trimming
It achieves ± 1% accuracy after trimmed @ 27oC and ±2.5% from -40 to 85oC.
A 6-bit digital bus allows frequency adjustment against process variation.
The trimming covers ±25% of the frequency range, and has minimum variation (1 LSB) of 16kHz.
It is suggested to combine this IP with CM1227hh IP, which has all the
characteristics needed for the reference current and voltages.
