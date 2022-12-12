180XFAB_DCDC_01 is a DC/DC step-up voltage converter that generates +100V output voltage from 3.3V to 4.2V power supply. The output voltage can be smoothly adjusted from 0V to 100V. The block contains of OTA and transistor-capacitive voltage multiplier cells. The DC/DC is designed for 44uA current consumption for 3.7V input voltage and +100V output voltage. Output current and current consumption decrease with output voltage increasing. It will take 20ms to charge external 22nF capacitor from 0 to 100V.