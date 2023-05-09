3.3 - 4.2V to -3.7V step-down DC/DC converter
DCDC IP
- Nano power DC-DC converter in TSMC 22ULL with ultra-low quiescent current and high efficiency at light load
- High efficiency and Low BoM DC-DC designed in GobalFoundries 22FDX
- GF 22FDX combo voltage regulator combining a high efficiency DC-DC for operation in normal mode and an ultra-low quiescent uLDO to supply AON domain during sleep mode
- TSMC 40nm ULP combo voltage regulator combining a high efficiency DC-DC for operation in normal mode and an ultra-low quiescent uLDO to supply AON domain during sleep mode
- TSMC 40nm ULP eFlash combo voltage regulator combining a high efficiency DC-DC for operation in normal mode and an ultra-low quiescent uLDO to supply AON domain during sleep mode