Scalable, On-Die Voltage Regulation for High Current Applications
3.3V to 2.5V 50mA LDO voltage regulator
LDO is intended to maintain load current up to 50mA.
View 3.3V to 2.5V 50mA LDO voltage regulator full description to...
- see the entire 3.3V to 2.5V 50mA LDO voltage regulator datasheet
- get in contact with 3.3V to 2.5V 50mA LDO voltage regulator Supplier
LDO IP
- LDO Voltage Regulator, 30 mA, Adjustable 0.45 V to 0.9 V Output
- LDO Voltage Regulator, 250 mA, Adjustable 0.45 V to 0.9 V Output
- Analog Front End: 2x 12-bit 4 GSPS IQ ADCs, 2x 12-bit 8GSPS IQ DACs, bandgap, temp sensor, PLL, 4 x LDO
- LDO Linear Voltage Regulator
- Ultra-low quiescent LDO voltage regulator in TSMC 22ULL
- Capless 1.8V output LDO with 2.0-3.6V input range - 0.18 EF