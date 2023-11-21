The WEA520SFMCW22G is an ultra-fast ultra-linear FMCW frequency synthesizer capable of generating 700 MHz Chirps at 20 GHz frequency. It uses a reference input ranging from 40 MHz to 100 MHz, with the use of an external Crystal Oscillator. The WEA520SFMCW22G generates an RF signal spanning from 5 GHz up to 20.25 GHz with the three integrated VCOs and the use of an RF frequency doubler. The synthesizer utilizes the WEASIC proprietary WeCHIRPTM , wePACTM, weCALTM technologies to provide very fast ramp retracing and settling times while maintaining industry leading phase noise during chirping. The modulator has a phase synchronization capability for coherent operation with other modulators. It also provides synchronized trigger event signals for the RADAR Transmitter and Receiver chips. By the use of internal high PSRR LDOs, the WEA520SFMCW22G can withstand noisy power supply environment. It is powered by a single 1.8 V supply.