30mA, Capless High PSRR LDO Regulator for RF and Analog Applications in TSMC 28nm
View 30mA, Capless High PSRR LDO Regulator for RF and Analog Applications in TSMC 28nm full description to...
- see the entire 30mA, Capless High PSRR LDO Regulator for RF and Analog Applications in TSMC 28nm datasheet
- get in contact with 30mA, Capless High PSRR LDO Regulator for RF and Analog Applications in TSMC 28nm Supplier
LDO IP
- LDO Voltage Regulator, 30 mA, Adjustable 0.45 V to 0.9 V Output
- LDO Voltage Regulator, 250 mA, Adjustable 0.45 V to 0.9 V Output
- Analog Front End: 16x 12-bit 200 MSPS ADCs, 14x Voltage DACs, 4x 250 MSPS DACs, 4x TVM, LDO
- Analog Front End: 2x 12-bit 4 GSPS IQ ADCs, 2x 12-bit 8GSPS IQ DACs, bandgap, temp sensor, PLL, 4 x LDO
- LDO Linear Voltage Regulator
- Ultra-low quiescent LDO voltage regulator in TSMC 22ULL