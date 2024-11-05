LDO30MPVU28HPC is a linear regulator capable of supplying 30mA of highly regulated output current with programmable output voltages of 0.9V/1V/1.2V/1.3V. The regulator is stable with no input or output capacitor. Designed to meet the requirement of RF and analog circuits, the LDO provides low noise, high PSRR and very good load/line regulation.

