30MHz Differential Line Receiver - X-FAB 0.35um
is suitable for communication applications. It consists of a
bias circuit, two instrumentation amplifiers and a termination.
A band-pass filter can be selected as an option.
View 30MHz Differential Line Receiver - X-FAB 0.35um full description to...
- see the entire 30MHz Differential Line Receiver - X-FAB 0.35um datasheet
- get in contact with 30MHz Differential Line Receiver - X-FAB 0.35um Supplier
Block Diagram of the 30MHz Differential Line Receiver - X-FAB 0.35um
Line Receiver IP
- Very compact (500 LUTs) Camera Sensor Receiver Interface Converting from MIPI CSI-2 to AXI4-Stream Video Standard
- 2.5Gbps Per Lane MIPI-CSI2 Compliant Serial Video Receiver
- 10 Gb/s full HW stack UDP/IP Transmitter/Receiver
- LVDS Receiver
- ARINC 818 Transmitter & Receiver
- DisplayPort Transmitter & Receiver