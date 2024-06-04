DSP-enhanced ARC EMxD and HS4xD processors provide combined RISC + DSP processing for computation intensive applications
32-bit RISC-V embedded processor,
The core is highly configurable, allowing different area and performance levels, with optional support for standard RISC-V code size density extension.
It is also fully customizable, and, when used in combination with Codasip Studio, it enables an easy and no-risk way to add custom instructions.
View 32-bit RISC-V embedded processor, full description to...
- see the entire 32-bit RISC-V embedded processor, datasheet
- get in contact with 32-bit RISC-V embedded processor, Supplier