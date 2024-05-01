Codasip L31AS is a 32-bit RISC-V embedded processor with TÜV SÜD ISO 26262 ASIL B certification. Part of our safety and security offering, this embedded processor is ideal either as a Main Controller or a Safety Island in a Functional Safety System.



It includes 2 instances of Codasip L31 in a dual-core lockstep configuration along with Physical Memory Protection as a security feature.



