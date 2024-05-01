32-bit RISC-V embedded processor with TÜV SÜD ISO 26262 ASIL B certification
It includes 2 instances of Codasip L31 in a dual-core lockstep configuration along with Physical Memory Protection as a security feature.
View 32-bit RISC-V embedded processor with TÜV SÜD ISO 26262 ASIL B certification full description to...
- see the entire 32-bit RISC-V embedded processor with TÜV SÜD ISO 26262 ASIL B certification datasheet
- get in contact with 32-bit RISC-V embedded processor with TÜV SÜD ISO 26262 ASIL B certification Supplier
Block Diagram of the 32-bit RISC-V embedded processor with TÜV SÜD ISO 26262 ASIL B certification
Processor IP
- RISC-V ARC-V RMX-100 Ultra-low Power 32-bit Processor IP for Embedded Applications
- ARC-V RMX-500 power efficient 32-bit RISC-V processor for embedded applications
- ARC-V RHX-105 dual-issue, 32-bit RISC-V processor for real-time applications (multi-core)
- Secure-IC Securyzr(TM) Cyber Escort Unit IP provides real time detection of sero day attacks on processor
- 64-bit RISC-V Application Processor Core
- 64-bit RISC-V Application Processor Core