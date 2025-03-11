Multi Protocol Endpoint IP Core for Safe and Secure Ethernet Network
32 kHz RC low-drift oscillator in TSMC 22ULL
Depending on applicative use cases, the operating mode can be either programmed for high accuracy or low-power.
A ?Frequency OK? function is implemented: the digital output signal FOK informs the application when the frequency has reached the correct frequency value after leaving shutdown or standby modes. The IP also embeds configurable debugging features.
