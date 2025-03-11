This 32 kHz RC oscillator is specifically designed for the implemenation of accurate time-based features in always-on domains. With an overall precision better than 500 ppm on its full voltage and temperature operating ranges, Dolphin's IP meets the sleep clock accuracy requirements of the BLE standard, removing the need for an external crystal.



Depending on applicative use cases, the operating mode can be either programmed for high accuracy or low-power.

A ?Frequency OK? function is implemented: the digital output signal FOK informs the application when the frequency has reached the correct frequency value after leaving shutdown or standby modes. The IP also embeds configurable debugging features.