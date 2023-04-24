32 MhZ Crystal Oscillator
The clock maintains an exceptionally low deviation from its frequency of operation at all PVT corners owing to the high Quality factor (Q=47000) value of the crystal itself.
This IP features excellent noise performance that includes a phase noise of -146 dBc at an offset of 10 KHz from the operating frequency. The IP has a design that can be easily ported across various foundries and processes upon request.
Block Diagram of the 32 MhZ Crystal Oscillator IP Core
Crystal IP
- TSMC 40LP Crystal Oscillator, Ultrastable spec
- Fully-integrated 32 KHz crystal oscillator with countermeasures against fault injection attacks
- 32.768 kHz Crystal oscillator
- SMIC 0.13um 1.2~3.3V Voltage Controlled Crystal Oscillator
- Digital Controlled Crystal Oscillator (DCXO)
- SMIC 0.13um 32KHz Crystal Oscillator