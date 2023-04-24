The oscillator provides a highly accurate clock signal at 32 MHz with 50% duty cycle in typical conditions. The maximum load cap supported by this IP is given as 11 pF and can be varied by using 10 bit tuning controls at a resolution of 170 fF.



The clock maintains an exceptionally low deviation from its frequency of operation at all PVT corners owing to the high Quality factor (Q=47000) value of the crystal itself.



This IP features excellent noise performance that includes a phase noise of -146 dBc at an offset of 10 KHz from the operating frequency. The IP has a design that can be easily ported across various foundries and processes upon request.