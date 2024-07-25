InCore Calcite is a 32/64 Bit RISC-V in-order, single-issue 5-stage pipelined micro-processor. Built on Incore's proprietary deep-customization stack for microarchitectural exploration, Calcite delivers an optimal balance between power and performance in an exceptionally small silicon footprint.



The Calcite core comes bundled as a compute subsystem, with integrated AMBA protocol interconnects (supports AXI4, AHB) and uncore components (PMU, debug, interrupt controllers etc).