32b/64b RISC-V 5-stage, scalar, in-order, Application Processor. Linux and multi-core capable. Maps upto ARM A-35. Optimal PPA.
The Calcite core comes bundled as a compute subsystem, with integrated AMBA protocol interconnects (supports AXI4, AHB) and uncore components (PMU, debug, interrupt controllers etc).
View 32b/64b RISC-V 5-stage, scalar, in-order, Application Processor. Linux and multi-core capable. Maps upto ARM A-35. Optimal PPA. full description to...
- see the entire 32b/64b RISC-V 5-stage, scalar, in-order, Application Processor. Linux and multi-core capable. Maps upto ARM A-35. Optimal PPA. datasheet
- get in contact with 32b/64b RISC-V 5-stage, scalar, in-order, Application Processor. Linux and multi-core capable. Maps upto ARM A-35. Optimal PPA. Supplier
Block Diagram of the 32b/64b RISC-V 5-stage, scalar, in-order, Application Processor. Linux and multi-core capable. Maps upto ARM A-35. Optimal PPA.
32-Bit IP
- RISC-V ARC-V RMX-100 Ultra-low Power 32-bit Processor IP for Embedded Applications
- ARC-V RMX-500 power efficient 32-bit RISC-V processor for embedded applications
- ARC-V RHX-105 dual-issue, 32-bit RISC-V processor for real-time applications (multi-core)
- ARC-V RMX-100 ultra-low power 32-bit RISC-V processor for embedded applications
- ARC-V RHX-100 dual-issue, 32-bit single-core RISC-V processor for real-time applications
- Compact, low-power 32-bit RISC CPU