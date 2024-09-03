D/AVE NX is a shader based OpenGL ES 3D GPU core and the latest and most powerful addition to the D/AVE family of rendering cores. It is targeted for graphics applications on displays up to 4K x 4K resolution in the Industrial, Medical, Military, Avionics, Automotive, Consumer and Wearable markets. D/AVE NX is highly scaleable ie.g. in terms of number of Shader Units (1 up to 4) and ALUs per Shader Unit (4 up to 32) to meet the sweet spot of performance and footprint and to bring full 3D graphics even down to MCU class devices and into safety critical applications.

D/AVE NX is available for FPGAs, ASICs and SOCs.

