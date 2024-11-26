The ll_pllf0434s02_ln04lpp_3207002 is a 1.2V/0.75V dual supply-voltage phase locked loop (PLL) with a wide-output-frequency-range for frequency synthesis. It consists of a phase frequency detector (PFD), a charge pump, a voltage-controlled oscillator (VCO), a 6-bit pre-divider, a 10-bit main-divider, a 3-bit scaler, a delta-sigma modulator (DSM) and an automatic frequency control (AFC).