130GF_TS_01 is a Temperature detector with unique solution intended to continuously monitor IC temperature. It converts temperature between -20°C and +45°C to a 10-bit digital word with ±0.5°C accuracy, ±0.3°C accuracy for temperature range +30°C ÷ +45°C and ±1°C accuracy for temperature range -40°C ÷ +85°C. Temperature detector consists of temperature sensor unit, voltage and current reference block, ADC and test block.