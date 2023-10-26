The CM6012ff is a touch sensor implemented in Silterra D18V technology, using 5V devices for the analog section and 1.8V devices for the digital section.



It is based on an RC oscillator, in which the oscillation frequency is altered by the added capacitance when the user touches the capacitive button.



The IP is able to deal with 4 buttons in time multiplexed fashion. It consumes 200μm x 127μm in silicon.



The IP is easily portable to other technologies that include high resistivity poly resistors.