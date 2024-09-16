Synopsys UCIe PHY IP enables high-bandwidth, low-power, and low-latency die-to-die connectivity in a multi-die package for hyperscale data center, AI, and networking applications. The PHY’s flexible architecture supports standard and advanced package technologies and allows up to 12.9Tbps/mm of data to travel at data rates up to 40Gbps. It supports widely used AMBA protocols such as AXI and CHI C2C in streaming mode and standards-based protocols such as PCI Express and CXL. The IP offers maximum performance with low BER, minimum latency, and implementation flexibility. Synopsys UCIe PHY IP delivers high energy efficiency with an optimized architecture using a single reference clock feature, low-voltage signaling, and hardware-based initialization. The mission mode integrated signal integrity monitors and comprehensive test and repair capabilities ensure die, die-to-die, and multi-die package health from in-design to in-field. Robust die-to-die link operation is ensured with embedded training and calibration algorithms. The PHY is compliant with the latest release of the UCIe specification, ensuring successful interoperability between heterogeneous dies.

Synopsys UCIe PHY IP along with Synopsys Controller IP and Verification IP deliver a complete solution for die-to-die connectivity in multi-die packages.