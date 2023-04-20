Proprietary chiplet interconnect solution with high-performance, high-bandwidth, and long reach die-to-die link connectivity



The Cadence® 40G proprietary D2D PHY IP provides an alternative to the high cost of on-die integration, as it caters to growing system-in-package (SiP) applications: CPU to CPU in a multi-core SoC, low-latency coherent interconnect, DSP arrays to process information from lidar, switch fabric integration on multi-chip module (MCM), network ASIC to SerDes PMD on separate die, and chip to in-package optical engine. Today’s emerging hyperscale data centers and a new breed of accelerator / artificial intelligence / machine learning (AI/ML) applications are creating the need for increased per-socket compute power, high bandwidth, low power, and low latency die-to-die interconnectivity.