AL-D301 is Allegro DVT’s LCEVC decoder IP core which provides support for the LCEVC video format. It operates in combination with a base layer decoder, decoding the LCEVC enhancement layer and carrying out the final pixel recontruction to produce high quality video content.



The AL-D301 is a high performance IP core, providing scalable solution up to 4K/8K. It also provides low latency decoding and supports chroma sampling of up to 4:4:4 and sample size up to 12-bit.