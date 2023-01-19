4K multi-codec hardware IP dedicated for HEVC and AVC video formats
WAVE633 is based on WAVE6 architecture which is the latest C&M video architecture. WAVE6 architecture is designed to cover a wide range of requirements from customers who are looking for high-performance and high-quality encoder IP. In order to achieve improved encoding image quality, WAVE6 encoding tools have been enhanced from WAVE5 encoding tools. The additional improvements in WAVE6 architecture are shown in the following as well:
• Improved bandwidth efficiency
• Reduced external memory size & initial latency during the encoding process
• Competitive IP size
WAVE633 is a favorable video IP solution for edge servers (video transcoding, data center, and video analytics), mobile devices, GPU, automotive, surveillance, AR/VR, and various consumer devices.
View 4K multi-codec hardware IP dedicated for HEVC and AVC video formats full description to...
- see the entire 4K multi-codec hardware IP dedicated for HEVC and AVC video formats datasheet
- get in contact with 4K multi-codec hardware IP dedicated for HEVC and AVC video formats Supplier
video codec IP
- CODA988 - H.264, MVC, VP8, MPEG-1/2/4, VC-1, AVS, AVS+, H.263, Sorenson Decoding and encoding support at 1080p 60fps
- Hardware 12-bit MJPEG Codec IP
- Dual-CORE HEVC/H.265 & AVC/H.264 combined codec for 8Kp60
- AV1 Multi-standard Video Encoder HW IP for 4K60fps Encoding
- AV1 Video Encoder HW IP for 4K60fps Real-time Encoding
- HEVC and AVC Multi-standards Video Encoder HW IP for 4K/8K Encoding