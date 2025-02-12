4x I2S/TDM Configurable Serial Audio Transceiver
The IPB-I2S-TDM-4S core supports all well-known stereo formats, namely, I2S, Left-Justified or Right-Justified.
The bus interface is available with options including AMBA-AXI, AMBA-AHB, AMBA-APB, or a basic parallel interface.
IP cores with lower or higher I2S/TDM stream counts are available upon request.
Block Diagram of the 4x I2S/TDM Configurable Serial Audio Transceiver
