The PLL5G250F is an ultra-low power phase locked loop (PLL) intellectual property (IP) block.



The PLL5G250F features a very small area footprint, with exceptional jitter performance in its power/area class and flexible programmability, making this IP ideal for a wide range of general purpose clocking and specialized applications.



The PLL5G250F is optimized for use in highperformance data converters with wide input bandwidths and/or high sampling rates and advanced interfaces such as PCIe. The advanced IP block has been designed for the GF22FDX fabrication process with FDSOI technology to provide superior performance/power specifications.