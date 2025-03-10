5 GHz 250 fs jitter Phase Locked Loop IP Block
The PLL5G250F features a very small area footprint, with exceptional jitter performance in its power/area class and flexible programmability, making this IP ideal for a wide range of general purpose clocking and specialized applications.
The PLL5G250F is optimized for use in highperformance data converters with wide input bandwidths and/or high sampling rates and advanced interfaces such as PCIe. The advanced IP block has been designed for the GF22FDX fabrication process with FDSOI technology to provide superior performance/power specifications.
