180SMIC_EEPROM_09 is a nonvolatile electrically erasable programmable read-only memory (EEPROM) with volume 512 bits which is organized as 16 pages of 2 words by 16 bit with single-bit output data and parallel write data. Data writing in EEPROM consists of 2 phases - erasing and programming. Data to be written in EEPROM are applied to din1<15:0>, din0<15:0> inputs. Erasing words of a page is performed by setting to “1” the signal hv_on, with the signal erase is at state “1”. Data din1<15:0>, din0<15:0>, page address adr_p<3:0> and word address in page adr_w must not be changed throughout the whole cycle of erasing (i.e. while hv_on = “1”). Words are programmed when the signal hv_on= “1” and the signal PROG= “1”. Data reading is performed using the sample signal. Memory is optimized for usage in the industrial and commercial applications, requiring low power consumption and supply voltage.