512x8 Bits OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, TSMC 12FFC 0.8V/1.8V
View 512x8 Bits OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, TSMC 12FFC 0.8V/1.8V full description to...
- see the entire 512x8 Bits OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, TSMC 12FFC 0.8V/1.8V datasheet
- get in contact with 512x8 Bits OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, TSMC 12FFC 0.8V/1.8V Supplier
OTP IP
- NVM OTP in GlobalFoundries (65nm, 55nm, 40nm, 28nm, 22nm)
- 64X1 Bits OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, GF 22nm FDX 0.8V/1.8V
- 4K x 8 Bits OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, 22nm FDX 0.8V/1.8V
- 4K x 8 Bits OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, VIS 0.15µm 1.8V BCD
- 1x64 Bits OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, GlobalFoundries 22nm FDX 0.8V/1.8V
- 256x1 Bits OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, TSMC 0.18μm 1.8V/3.3V Mixed-Signal, General Purpose II