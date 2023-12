5V, ESD clamp in GlobalFoundries 180nm that can be used for either signal protection or 1.8V Power supplies. The clamp is a compact single cell, 44um x 32um in size. It is built from substrate to metal 6. The clamp is very dense in metal and Diffusion, a wide area around the clamp (3um to 10um) should have minimum metals between layers 1 and 3, as well as little diffusion, to pass directly at the chip top.