The ll_pll0516s01_ln05lpe_4007011 is a 1.2V single supply-voltage phase locked loop (PLL) with a wide-output-frequency-range for frequency synthesis. It consists of a phase frequency detector (PFD), a charge pump, a voltage-controlled oscillator (VCO), a 6-bit pre-divider, a 10-bit main-divider, a 3-bit scaler and an automatic frequency control (AFC).