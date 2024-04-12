64-bit, highly efficient application RISC-V CPU
Imagination APXM-6200 is a 64-bit, highly efficient application RISC-V CPU with market leading performance density for consumer and industrial applications. The 11-stage, dual issue pipeline CPU includes Vector extensions and multi-core support to deliver high performance into a wide range of use-cases.
