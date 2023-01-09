AndesCore™ AX45MPV 64-bit multicore CPU IP is an 8-stage superscalar processor with Vector Processing Unit (VPU) based on AndeStar™ V5 architecture. It supports RISC-V standard “G (IMA-FD)”, “C” 16-bit compression, “B” bit manipulation, DSP/SIMD ‘P’ (draft), “V” (vector) extensions, and Andes performance enhancements, plus Andes Custom Extension™ (ACE) for user-defined instructions. It features MMU for Linux based applications, dynamic branch prediction for efficient branch execution, dual-issue of common instruction pairs, level-1 instruction/data caches and local memories for low-latency accesses. The AX45MPV symmetric multiprocessor supports up to eight cores and a level-2 cache controller with instruction and data prefetch. Coherence Manger ensures data coherence among CPU accesses and IO transactions from cache less bus masters. The AX45MPV contains a powerful VPU with up to 1024-bit VLEN and DLEN, and is excellent for computations involving large arrays of data such as computer vision, cryptography, image processing, machine/deep learning, and scientific computing. Other features include ECC for level-1/2 memory soft error protection, Platform-Level Interrupt Controller (PLIC) with enhancements for vectored dispatch and priority-based preemption, CoDense™, StackSafe™ for software quality improvement, PowerBrake and WFI for power management.