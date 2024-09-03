The ODT-ADS-7B64G-3 is an ultra-high-bandwidth time-interleaved ADC designed in a 3nm CMOS process.



This 7-bit, 64GSPS ADC supports ac-coupled input signals up to Nyquist and features a full-scale range of 0.45Vpp differential, excellent dynamic performance, and low noise operation.



The ADC architecture is optimized to maximize performance while minimizing power and area consumption. The ac-coupled RF input is internally buffered and sampled and then distributed efficiently to time-interleaved ADC channels.



The ADC includes built in calibration to remove time interleaving artifacts, including offset mismatch, gain mismatch and timing skew. It also includes internal analog test probes to enable measurement of DC signals.



To maximize SNR, the ADC includes an ultra-low-jitter clock distribution network.