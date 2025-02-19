WhisperExtractor is a disruptive technology that addresses a major challenge in the voice user interaction space - low power consumption.

With the increasing adoption of voice user interfaces in everyday objects, it has become critical to have efficient and low-power solutions for voice processing.



Our product uses a mixed-signal architecture to efficiently extract the Mel Frequency Cepstrum Coefficients (MFCC) needed for keyword spotting, speaker recognition, and natural language understanding applications. By doing so, it reduces power consumption by up to 99%, enabling always-on listening at a power budget of just µW, on a 32kHz crystal. This disruptive technology allows for constant monitoring of the voice without the need for frequent charging or compromising battery life.