The MVCTCH01 ASIC is an ultra-low power and high sensitivity 8-channel capacitive touch interface that is designed to be easily integrated with capacitive

touch pads.



Ultra-low power operation is achieved by using a novel capacitive-to-digital converter, making it suitable for battery-powered and portable devices.

The chip supports a low-power sleep mode, a scanning mode where the chip periodically scans the input channels for touch events at programmable intervals, and an active mode where the chip always scans the

input channels.