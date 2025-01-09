8kx8 Bits OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, X-FA- 0.18μm XH018 Modular Mixed Signal Process
View 8kx8 Bits OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, X-FA- 0.18μm XH018 Modular Mixed Signal Process full description to...
- see the entire 8kx8 Bits OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, X-FA- 0.18μm XH018 Modular Mixed Signal Process datasheet
- get in contact with 8kx8 Bits OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, X-FA- 0.18μm XH018 Modular Mixed Signal Process Supplier
OTP IP
- 512x8 Bits OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, TSM- 12FFC 0.8V/1.8V Process
- NVM OTP in Fujitsu (90nm, 65nm, 55nm, 40nm)
- NVM OTP in Dongbu (180nm, 150nm, 110nm)
- NVM OTP in SMIC (110nm, 65nm, 55nm, 40nm)
- NVM OTP in TSMC (180nm, 152nm, 130nm, 110nm, 90nm, 65nm, 55nm, 40nm, 28nm, 22nm, 16nm, 12nm, N7, N6, N5, N4P)
- NVM OTP in UMC (180nm, 153nm, 110nm, 90nm, 80nm, 55nm, 40nm, 28nm, 22nm)