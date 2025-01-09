The ATO0008KX8XF180HMH4DA is organized as a 8k-bit by 8 one-time programmable (OTP). This is a type of non-volatile memory fabricated in X-FA- 0.18μm XH018 process. The OTP can be widely used in chip ID, security key, memory redundancy, parameter trimming, configuration setting, feature selection, and PROM, etc.