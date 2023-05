RI_ABB_GF22FDX_AM is an adaptive body bias voltage generator for automotive applications in Globalfoundries 22FDX® technology. It contains a closed loop body bias regulation loop to generate N-well and P-well bias voltages for compensation of process, voltage and temperature (PVT) variations during operation. This results in up to 76% leakage power improvement for automotive grade-1 applications up to 150°C junction temperature.