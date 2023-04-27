Accurate BandGap Voltage/Current Reference Generator
In order to achieve a total error <2%, the amplifier in the bandgap core block implements an offset cancellation circuitry.
Reference voltage thermal drift is minimized by means of 4 bits trimming so that the voltage reaches the “golden point”.
CT20307 includes reference currents generators, both using an internal accurate 4-bits trimmed resistor.
