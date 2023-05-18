CT20308 is a buffered accurate reference voltage generator, including a low pass filter with an external capacitor for noise reduction and PSRR improvement. In order to achieve a total error <1%, the amplifier in the bandgap core block implements an offset cancellation circuitry.



Reference voltage thermal drift is minimized by means of 7 bits trimming so that the voltage reaches the “golden point”.



Additional 6 bits are used to flatten the output thermal characteristic while performing trimming at one single temperature.



CT20308 includes reference currents generators, both using an external accurate resistor and a completely internal one tied to poly resistor values.



CT20308 also includes an over temperature detection circuit and Power On Reset.