Accurate BandGap Voltage/Current Reference Generator
Reference voltage thermal drift is minimized by means of 7 bits trimming so that the voltage reaches the “golden point”.
Additional 6 bits are used to flatten the output thermal characteristic while performing trimming at one single temperature.
CT20308 includes reference currents generators, both using an external accurate resistor and a completely internal one tied to poly resistor values.
CT20308 also includes an over temperature detection circuit and Power On Reset.
