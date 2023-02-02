The HMAC-SHA2-DPA-FIA IP core belongs to the <em>FortiMac</em> product family. Like all the <em>FortiMac</em> product family members, this IP provides ultra-strong protection against SCA and FIA using a very low number of standard digital gates.



The underlying protection is purely algorithmic and implementation-agnostic. Resistance to attacks was validated analytically and on a physical device. The protection is based on the Threshold Implementation (TI) approach, the security of which has been proven.