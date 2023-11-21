Aeonic Insight™ provides on-die telemetry for actionable insights. Insight sensor IP modules are purpose-built for SoCs in applications ranging from datacenter CPUs and AI accelerators, to 5G, aerospace, and automotive SoCs that require higher degrees of observability, programmability, and reliability. They are also process-portable and maintain leading area and power efficiency across advanced nodes.



Aeonic Insight sensors include advanced telemetry capabilities, giving design teams newfound insight into their power grid, clock health, and SoC security amongst other elements. These sensors feature industry-standard interfaces to enable collaboration with third-party silicon analytic platforms.



