Advanced On-Die Telemetry
Aeonic Insight sensors include advanced telemetry capabilities, giving design teams newfound insight into their power grid, clock health, and SoC security amongst other elements. These sensors feature industry-standard interfaces to enable collaboration with third-party silicon analytic platforms.
On-Die Telemetry IP
- Software Defined Radio with Spread spectrum and SOQPSK for Telemetry applications
- 1MHz SAR ADC, 10-bit, for telemetry measurements
- Analog signal MUX for telemetry purposes, 16:1
- MIPI On-Die Termination ; UMC 28nm HPC process
- CCSDS 131.2 SCCC Turbo Encoder and 64-APSK Modulator
- SOQPSK-TG LDPC Modulator for communication systems with non-linear amplifiers