Multi Protocol Endpoint IP Core for Safe and Secure Ethernet Network
AES-GCM, 256-bit key, Extreme-Speed
View AES-GCM, 256-bit key, Extreme-Speed full description to...
- see the entire AES-GCM, 256-bit key, Extreme-Speed datasheet
- get in contact with AES-GCM, 256-bit key, Extreme-Speed Supplier
Block Diagram of the AES-GCM, 256-bit key, Extreme-Speed IP Core
AES IP
- Tunable Cryptography: AES - SHA2 - SHA3 - PKC - RSA - ECC - Crystals Kyber - Crystals Dilithium - XMSS - LMS - SM2 - SM3 - SM4 - Whirlpool - CHACHA20 - Poly1305
- Tunable AES (ECB, CBC, CTR, XTS, CCM, GCM) accelerator - optional SCA protection
- AES-ECB-CBC-CFB-OFB-CTR-GCM-XTS-CCM Crypto Accelerator
- DPA Resistant AES Core
- AES + SHA DMA Crypto Accelerator
- 100G AES Encryption Core