XIP1113E is a family of extreme-speed IP cores designed for AES256-GCM (Advanced Encryption Standard with a 256-bit key and Galois Counter Mode) authenticated encryption as dened in the NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) standards FIPS PUB 197 [1] and Special Publication 800-38D [2]. AES-GCM is a widely used cryptographic algorithm for Authenticated Enryption with Associated Data (AEAD) purposes, as it provides both data condentiality and authenticity. XIP1113E has been designed for easy integration with FPGA- and ASIC-based designs in a vendor-agnostic design methodology, and the functionality of XIP1113E does not rely on any FPGA manufacturer-specific features.