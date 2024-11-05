Public key cryptography requires complex mathematical operations on very large numbers (from 160 to 4096 bits, or more). The majority of embedded CPUs are limited to operations on 32- and 64-bit values and require significant computational resources when implementing public key infrastructure related algorithms. The Synopsys Public Key Accelerator (PKA) is dedicated to the computationally intensive elements of the mathematics required for RSA operations as well as the algorithms used in prime field elliptic curve cryptography (ECC). The PKA integrates seamlessly with the Synopsys cryptography software library, enabling designers to accelerate the asymmetric cryptography required in public key algorithms, to deliver performance levels that are not achievable in software-only solutions.