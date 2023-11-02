AI Inference IP. Ultra-low power, tiny, std CMOS. ~ 100K parameter RNN
Ideal for always on voice detection, key word spotting. speech-to-intent commands (10), time series health or industrial sensor data etc.
Input from analog (or digital sensors) our IP has a fall-through neural network architecture that results in only active neuron consumming power.
Our NN core is tiny taking ~1mm2 and about 2x that area including analog preprocessing and 2 second audio buffer options.
