AON1010™ belongs to the highly optimized AONVoice™ Neural Network cores for Voice and Audio recognition. This solution is optimized for processing microphone data for applications including voice and sound recognition.



The solution consists of:



* AON1010™ AI processing engine delivered in Verilog RTL. The RTL IP is suitable for logic synthesis targeting ASIC products as well as FPGA.

* AON1010™ AI software.