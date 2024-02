The ODT-AFE-2T2R-GF22FDX is an ultra-high performance AFE designed in a Global Foundries 22nm process. The AFE includes two 12-bit, 4GSPS I/Q ADC pairs, two 14-bit, 8GSPS I/Q DAC pairs, four capless LDOs, one Bandgap reference and one temperature sensor and includes an integrated PLL.