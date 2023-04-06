Wi-Fi 802.11 ax/Wi-Fi 6 /Bluetooth LE v5.3/15.4-2.4GHz RF Transceiver IP for IOT Application in TSMC22 ULL
Analog I/O - low capacitance, low leakage
All voltage domains (0.75V to 5V)
Additional voltage (e.g. 12V in 28nm proven)
Ultra-low leakage
Low parasitic capacitance
Analog I/O IP
- A 28nm Wirebond IO library with dynamically switchable 1.8V/ 3.3V GPIO, 5V I2C open-drain, 1.8V & 3.3V analog, OTP program cell, and HDMI & LVDS protection macros - featured across a variety of metal stack and pad configuration options
- A 16nm/12nm Flip-Chip IO library with dynamically switchable 1.8V/3.3V GPIO, 5V I2C open-drain, 5V OTP and 1.8V / 3.3V analog
- A 22nm Wirebond IO library with dynamically switchable 1.8V/3.3V GPIO, 3.3V I2C open-drain, & analog cells
- A 65nm Wirebond IO library with 1-3.3V GPIO, 3.3V pulse-width modulation cell, I2C & SVID open-drain, 3.3V & 5V analog and OTP program cell
- A 130nm Wirebond IO library with 3.3V GPIO, LVDS TX & RX, 3.3V I2C open-drain, analog cell and OTP program cell
- A 180nm Flip-Chip IO library with 1.2-1.8V GPIO, 1.8V & 5V analog/RF, 20-36V ultra-low leakage low-cap HV analog and OTP program cell